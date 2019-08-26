As Buckle (BKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Holding; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 435,509 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 250,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 343,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.24 million shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) (NYSE:LH) by 87,800 shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 719,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 122,384 shares. Mason Street holds 9,131 shares. 1.10M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 77,450 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 18,031 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 14,320 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 92,734 shares. D E Shaw & holds 80,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sprott has 0.89% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Assetmark holds 0% or 31 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,117 shares. Shufro Rose And Llc owns 92,612 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 24,933 shares.