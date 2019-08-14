As Buckle (BKE) Market Value Rose, Sprott Has Increased by $540,000 Its Stake; As Autonation (AN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.20M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 459,885 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 679,749 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 4,093 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 18,031 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 122,384 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 26,929 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 378,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0% or 551 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 22,308 shares. 53,600 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 93,013 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 35,551 shares in its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,841 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.62% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 285,823 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 72,402 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Company owns 215 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com owns 188,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 60,399 shares. 6.65M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 146,985 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 50,802 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 14,054 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 556,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 98,300 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameriprise Finance stated it has 330,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 64,462 shares worth $3.13 million.

