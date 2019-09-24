As Buckeye Partners Mlp (BPL) Shares Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Brighton Jones Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.72 Million as Stock Declined

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89 million, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Mlp (BPL) by 1190.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 104,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 113,549 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Mlp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 1.55 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,153 shares to 4,235 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,554 are held by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has 11.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 32,800 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 7,111 shares. The California-based Blume Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mgmt Lp has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.81 million shares. Scotia Capital has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leisure Cap Mngmt accumulated 448 shares. 16,017 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,876 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 593 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 1.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 1.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,845 shares. Clark Capital Gru reported 5,305 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 527,065 shares to 112,715 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Soluti Common (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Eagle Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Chemical Bancorp owns 13,815 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 305,749 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,703 are owned by Albert D Mason Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 357,300 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.14% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 417,322 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 10,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp owns 8,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 37,121 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 5.84M shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Advsrs Lp has invested 3.07% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) on Behalf of Buckeye Unitholders and Encourages Buckeye Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Infrastructure’s Bid Reflects Midstream’s Persisting Valuation Gap – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners: Strong Buy With 10% Yield And Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.