As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $65.45 Million Its Position; As Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Stock Rose, Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 7.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.37M, down from 9.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 1.87M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 888,532 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,907 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 28,965 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP has invested 3.87% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Adirondack has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,310 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 22,791 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 82,113 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 20,166 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 1.65M shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,980 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Regions Financial owns 12,315 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 18,042 shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.22M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares to 121,368 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $167.92M for 18.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 303 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Asset Mngmt reported 1,832 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Limited has invested 0.39% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Fort Limited Partnership holds 34,731 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 93,812 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research, California-based fund reported 13,595 shares. Westpac owns 12,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 47 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 198,558 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,490 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Veritable LP reported 7,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 238,967 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The.