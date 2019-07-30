As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Price Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Holding by $1.08 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose While Filament Decreased Its Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 31,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,258 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.82M, up from 521,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penbrook Management Ltd Llc invested in 2,650 shares. Scholtz Co Limited Liability invested 5.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 610 were reported by Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 960 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Discovery Cap Management Ct stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,240 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 6,841 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,419 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 386,695 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 113 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 13,423 are held by Halsey Associates Ct.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 187,196 shares to 210,271 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,640 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Call) (NYSE:SIG).