As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Price Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Increased

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is down 21.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 10,942 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 6.74M shares. Ent Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 150 shares. Advisory Rech reported 329,721 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 1,310 shares stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 29,304 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 56,198 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 14,151 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability reported 28,965 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.03% or 3,090 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 622 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 22,791 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 24,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67 million shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

