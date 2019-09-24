As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Trimmed by $400,980 Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Upped Its Holding by $810,369 as Valuation Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 27,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 37,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 1.55M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.43 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 15,909 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). City Holdg reported 800 shares. Advisory Svcs Net reported 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited holds 0% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 22,986 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has 66,110 shares. Kistler reported 255 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 113,549 shares. West Family Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 101,963 shares. Conning Inc owns 92,523 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,223 shares to 355,696 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 333,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,815 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

