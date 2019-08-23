As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Raised by $717,502 Its Stake; Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $438,192; Market Value Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96 million, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is down 21.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP reported 22,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,857 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Inc. Schroder Invest Grp Inc invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). West Virginia-based Security Trust Company has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.07M shares. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 48,117 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 270,796 shares. Sit Associate invested in 0.01% or 6,525 shares. Bsw Wealth owns 4,864 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,276 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Co stated it has 17,709 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 16,383 shares. Eqis Management reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aviva Plc invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 122,431 shares to 159,372 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Buckeye Partners, LP Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ BPL – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Closing of Sale of Package of Domestic Pipeline and Terminal Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Buckeye Partners A Bargain Around Its 10-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Outcome of Strategic Review – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 10,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen And Steers holds 1.65M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Ny invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whittier Trust Communications has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Apollo LP owns 126,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 7,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel invested in 0.11% or 7,480 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 11,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 140,351 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP holds 255,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Tortoise Advisors Limited Com has invested 2.32% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.87% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).