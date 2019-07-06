As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Value Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Holding by $24.77 Million; Doheny Asset Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Lowered by $1.07 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 1.18M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,769 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 59,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were reported by Peoples Fincl. Wade G W & holds 19,611 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has 8,800 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.27 million shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Johnson Gru Inc reported 200 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 232 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 3.49% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 14.49 million shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Blackrock Inc owns 512,448 shares. Conning reported 101,065 shares. Sei Invs invested in 1,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 13,828 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 255,118 shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.10 million for 18.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares to 895,000 shares, valued at $61.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.