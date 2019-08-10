As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Raised Its Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 5.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96M, up from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 1.60M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,024 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt invested in 44,853 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 9,283 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 26,941 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 615,395 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 9,500 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 425,316 shares. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 793,264 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,975 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Capital Management owns 2.16 million shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware accumulated 586 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 38,400 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 800 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 168,400 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 512,448 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 6,920 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,907 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 28,965 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 65,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.39% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Johnson Inc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot has invested 0.11% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Lp stated it has 143,895 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Liability holds 218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chilton Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

