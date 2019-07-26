As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Value Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.14M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 5,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,118 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 2.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr reported 3.38 million shares. Monarch Capital Incorporated reported 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 13,588 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mngmt La reported 52,620 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 393,883 shares in its portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 3.61% or 97,015 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,631 shares. 264,948 are held by Braun Stacey Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.92% or 16.77 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 784,728 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 41,699 were reported by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy). Family Firm reported 3,742 shares. Guild Invest accumulated 48,720 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Com reported 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41,600 shares to 54,300 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,745 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.35M for 18.89 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

