As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Position; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Its Position by $447,120

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361.03 million, up from 6.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 7.91 million shares traded or 284.81% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares to 362,148 shares, valued at $48.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 12,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment holds 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 358,124 shares. 47,048 are held by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp accumulated 0.03% or 7,184 shares. 29,704 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Charter Tru Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,644 shares. Davis stated it has 3.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Swiss Bank accumulated 2.44 million shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% or 1,429 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co owns 16,217 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sns Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 1.82M shares to 7.54M shares, valued at $220.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).