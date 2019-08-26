As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Market Valuation Rose, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Raised Position by $2.76 Million; Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding by $2.97 Million; Stock Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 215.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The hedge fund held 70,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 1.46M shares traded or 50.83% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 81,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 556,241 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 475,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is down 21.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,700 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 494,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,648 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4.