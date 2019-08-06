As Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Market Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $8.01 Million Its Holding; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Rollins (ROL) as Stock Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 885,229 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 235,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 11.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.45 million, down from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 804,817 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 11,531 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 223,006 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 16,688 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 27,288 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 228,140 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 194,299 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 424,538 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 2,850 shares. Markel holds 791,550 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communication holds 85,556 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 352,597 shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $541.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 106,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt accumulated 19,720 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability has invested 2.24% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Regions owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 12,315 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,929 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Jennison Associates has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 723,975 shares. Cushing Asset LP owns 1.27 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,741 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 6,980 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 6,480 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 16,694 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).