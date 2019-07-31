As Bt Group Plc (BT) Shares Declined, Bonness Enterprises Upped Stake; Harvey Partners Upped Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 561,770 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 06/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @foodpandasg ready for ‘burn war’ as #GrabFood enters fray; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s four mobile networks win new airwaves in auction; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 24/05/2018 – BT SAID TO EVALUATE INBOUND PROPOSALS INCL MINORITY INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Britain’s BT to close defined benefits pension scheme; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL WITH CWU, FOR TEAM MEMBERS, WHICH WILL SEE A 3% INCREASE BOTH THIS YEAR AND IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Underlying Revenue Down 2%

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 26,487 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 14,847 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 98,285 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares. Granahan Investment Inc Ma owns 0.04% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.53M shares. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 33,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Investments Ltd Company owns 1.47 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,525 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 14,647 shares. 15,439 were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Wells Fargo & Mn has 400 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.98% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Ii Lp reported 2.59 million shares. Harvey Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.22% or 1.00M shares.