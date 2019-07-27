As Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) Stock Value Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $654,374; Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by $881,132

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.275. About 122,589 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) by 114.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 46,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 40,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 1.05 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY; 18/04/2018 – BT: Global Services Will Continue to Provide Multinational Services; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE BY INCREASING FTTP AND MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT WITHIN AN ANNUAL CAPEX ALLOCATION OF AROUND £3.7BN; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Short-term Issuer Rating To Bt; 18/04/2018 – BT Forms New Unit to Cover Business, Public Sector and Wholesale Services; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- BT MUST MAKE ITS TELEGRAPH POLES AND UNDERGROUND TUNNELS OPEN TO RIVAL PROVIDERS; 19/03/2018 – BT Group PLC To Close Defined Benefit Pension Scheme; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A YEAR 3 CASH COST REDUCTION OF £1.5 BLN WITH COSTS TO ACHIEVE OF £800 MLN AND TWO YEAR PAYBACK; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – REPORTED REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 3% FOR QUARTER. UNDERLYING 4 REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 1.4% FOR QUARTER; 19/05/2018 – BT CONSIDERS GBP1.5B MAST SALE TO FUND BROADBAND: TELEGRAPH

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 34,700 shares to 30,083 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,711 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

