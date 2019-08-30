As Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Has Upped Its Position by $306,332 as Valuation Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 104,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.11 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – RECOVERY PLAN INCLUDES MATERIAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY BT TO SCHEME OF £4.5BN BY 30 JUNE 2020; 09/05/2018 – BT Group’s Restructuring Plans, Dividend in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A FURTHER £2.0BN CONTRIBUTION, DUE TO BE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF ISSUANCE OF BONDS, WHICH WILL BE HELD BY BTPS; 19/04/2018 – Soccer-Premier League clubs enjoy record profits – Deloitte report; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME, CALLED BT PENSION SCHEME (BTPS), TO FUTURE BENEFITS IN EARLY SUMMER 2018; 19/05/2018 – BT CONSIDERS GBP1.5B MAST SALE TO FUND BROADBAND: TELEGRAPH; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BRINGS TOGETHER BUSINESS AND PUBLIC SECTOR AND WHOLESALE AND VENTURES BUSINESSES; 25/05/2018 – Pearson’s London Strand HQ may be next to go in cost cutting drive; 22/03/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – INVESTIGATION INTO BT’S COMPLIANCE WITH A STATUTORY INFORMATION REQUEST

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $13.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1773.09. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Limited Company invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.96% or 7,457 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com holds 2.05% or 9,488 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 525 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 4,915 shares. M Hldgs Secs owns 6,642 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N & Comm reported 405 shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1,087 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Washington Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 3,014 shares. General American Invsts Comm Incorporated holds 3.18% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett reported 2,240 shares. 9,239 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Johnson Gru holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,004 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34,734 shares to 300,927 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

