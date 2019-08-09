As Bsch Adr (SAN) Market Valuation Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased by $8.95 Million Its Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $503,476 as Share Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 18,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $210.42. About 1.58M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bsch Adr (SAN) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 9.45 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73 million, up from 7.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bsch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 9.93M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 12/04/2018 – Growth in London’s finance centre to stall because of Brexit, says Santander boss; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 26/04/2018 – British ‘bad bank’ sells $7.4 billion of mortgages to Barclays consortium; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES THREE TRANCHES AND CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PROPOSE PAYING 2019 DIV ENTIRELY IN CASH: BOTIN; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS BANK STILL SEEKS HIGHER RETURN ON EQUITY; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades class A notes of IM GBP Consumo l, FT, a Spanish consumer loan ABS; 18/04/2018 – Banco Santander Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Mexican Billionaire Seeks Santander Data in Banco Popular Fight

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18 million shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $92.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25,659 shares to 201,809 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 57,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.02 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

