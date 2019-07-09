As Bsb Bancorp Md (BLMT) Share Price Were Volatile, Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (BLMT) by 116.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 39,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 72,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 33,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.99 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96 million, down from 11.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 3.56 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) by 119 shares to 293 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 13,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,029 shares, and cut its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,663 were accumulated by Basswood Mngmt. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,824 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Yakira Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 7,000 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 45,449 shares. Northern Tru has 89,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 397,700 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co. Bancorp Of Mellon has 15,657 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,000 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 486,956 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 6,544 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.2% or 48,174 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 30,415 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Savings Bank accumulated 0.11% or 12,909 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,326 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 151,360 shares. 200 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 3,997 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eqis Management Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,539 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 1.10 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Research & Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Main Street Lc invested in 6,912 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 20,000 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 60,383 shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 3,700 shares stake. 5,391 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Windward Capital Management Ca invested in 1.17% or 122,849 shares.