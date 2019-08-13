As Bsb Bancorp Md (BLMT) Market Value Were Volatile, Omers Administration Has Increased Holding; Teradata (TDC) Share Value Declined While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Holding by $4.95 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (BLMT) by 268.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 40,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 55,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 1.31M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:WETF) by 493,700 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Pharm (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 69,219 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl has 172,708 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,773 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,532 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 29,428 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 10,574 shares stake. Burney owns 32,093 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.01% or 5,565 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv has 9,164 shares. Proshare Ltd Company has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 15,058 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 1 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,349 shares or 0% of the stock.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 225,513 shares to 936,128 shares, valued at $162.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,215 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).