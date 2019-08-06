As Bsb Bancorp Md (BLMT) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10M shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (BLMT) by 116.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 39,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 72,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 33,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 57,663 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,799 shares. Int holds 0% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 293 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 166 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Bessemer Grp reported 4,400 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 486,956 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). First Manhattan Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0% or 7,889 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp owns 48,174 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 7,800 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 56,058 shares. Blackrock has 39,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 29,468 shares to 32,178 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,320 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Stockton has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,087 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisor Prns Ltd has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Fincl reported 94,812 shares stake. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 7,189 shares. Oregon-based Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 3,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap Lc stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 600 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 56,275 are owned by Johnson Grp Incorporated. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 155,528 shares. Amer Mngmt holds 2.17% or 73,010 shares in its portfolio.