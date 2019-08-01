As Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Shares Were Volatile, Banc Funds Co Has Cut by $22.11 Million Its Holding; Arga Investment Management LP Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $2.01 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (BLMT) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 690,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 95,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 786,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 2.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 31,650 shares to 245,912 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,241 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 115,950 shares stake. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 14,327 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 13,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,033 were reported by Blackrock. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 951 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 22,140 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 72,549 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 13,484 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 15,657 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 10,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com owns 116,027 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 7,000 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commencement Bank by 23,104 shares to 254,145 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Princeton by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).