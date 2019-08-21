As Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Shares Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Upped Position by $1.72 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $489,475

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 36,664 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 39,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $203.41. About 419,727 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 47,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 98,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 50,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 16,776 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.84 million for 19.34 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

