As Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Market Value Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Holding by $1.73 Million; North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Waters (WAT) Position by $475,896 as Share Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 109,350 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 48,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 43,566 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 91,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 19,962 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters (WAT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,121 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 104,422 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp accumulated 0.08% or 184,621 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 519,350 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 13,805 shares. Amer Mgmt Commerce holds 3.01% or 41,905 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc stated it has 4,055 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% or 28,692 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Company Lp has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ameriprise invested in 52,479 shares. 18,660 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 10,410 shares to 27,871 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE).

More notable recent Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Joanne Shallcross Joins BMT Wealth Management as Senior Vice President and Special Needs Relationship Manager – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Frank Leto of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) Details His Strategy for Expansion – The Wall Street Transcript” published on January 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “A New Look For The Barron’s 400 ETF – Benzinga” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million, Increases Dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BMTC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 0% or 7,583 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 8,537 shares stake. Prudential reported 7,154 shares. Polaris Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 70,946 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 1,091 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 5,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Architects owns 1,379 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mgmt holds 15,050 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 17,429 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 10,200 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 36,480 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 36,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 27,550 shares. 10,117 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 202 shares or 0% of all its holdings.