As Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Share Value Declined, North Star Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $668,448; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Stake by $627,480 as Stock Value Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 6,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 22/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal:; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 18,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 241,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 222,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 48,137 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares to 28,692 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,981 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS).