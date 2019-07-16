As Brunswick (BC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $2.99 Million; Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44 million, down from 525,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 817,596 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 223.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,179 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 2,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 747,272 shares traded or 52.96% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Old Dominion Freight Line and Southwest Airlines – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Old Dominion Pledges Disaster Relief Support To Red Cross; Teen Inventors – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 22,984 shares to 90,483 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,909 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.04% or 7,820 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 42,960 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 24,878 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 146 shares. 70,217 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 5,160 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,823 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 3,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 9,450 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 1,509 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited owns 3,505 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 6,409 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 23,115 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lpl Finance Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.26% or 263,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 1,049 shares. 77,451 are owned by Tygh Cap Inc. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Skylands Capital Limited reported 0.23% stake. Starr Interest Inc holds 0.06% or 2,856 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 19,008 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 57,146 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 353,658 shares stake. Victory Mgmt Inc invested 0.12% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,722 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 529 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 0.33% stake.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $127.99M for 8.09 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,157 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).