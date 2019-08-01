As Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $7.75 Million; Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $6.54 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 81,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 475,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29 million, down from 557,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 4.40 million shares traded or 99.85% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.13 million shares traded or 56.97% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,830 shares to 7,861 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) by 156,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability invested in 27,628 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 2,512 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.23% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Logan Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,785 shares. Edmp holds 1.05% or 13,343 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 3,485 shares. South State holds 3,297 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 165,306 shares stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 19,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rnc Ltd Liability Co reported 29,407 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.24% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). South Dakota Inv Council holds 53,700 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 81,390 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 0.43% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 70,251 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 462 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 74,243 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 52,262 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 139,850 shares. Federated Pa has 1.06 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com invested in 0.17% or 25,518 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 62 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Hodges Cap Mngmt has 1.68% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 330,620 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,756 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 227,088 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 884,731 shares in its portfolio. Shellback LP holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 465,640 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.08M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.