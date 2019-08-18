As Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Its Position; Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Position by $70.65 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 202.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 995,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.00 million, up from 492,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02M shares traded or 78.34% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 80,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 75,906 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 156,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.35 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.72 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce has invested 0.23% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 0.01% or 23,400 shares. Thompson Mngmt reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Dubuque Bancshares Trust Company reported 2,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al owns 100,714 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 16,910 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 28,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 227,088 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Timessquare Cap Mngmt invested in 0.76% or 1.95M shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bailard Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). New York-based Mutual Of America has invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Street accumulated 2.15M shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 9,000 shares to 68,700 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 804,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,516 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $139.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 63,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).