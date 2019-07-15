As Brunswick (BC) Stock Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $22.50 Million; Page Arthur B Lowered Holding in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by $336,918 as Stock Price Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $825.22. About 206,493 shares traded or 32.39% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 592,890 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.11% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Smithfield Com holds 50 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.03M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 69,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile reported 1,885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 340,424 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 7.79M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 99,276 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 104,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,156 shares. Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Us Bank De owns 39,736 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.32 million shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 233,629 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Langlais Named President – Sea Ray Boats NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Facilities Worldwide Recognized for Safety Achievements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 101,700 shares to 923,300 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) by 90,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900. $3.83 million worth of stock was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 670 shares. Another trade for 7,180 shares valued at $4.78M was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing AZZ (AZZ) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BIP or SO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PGTI or AWI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “You can find plenty of solid stock bargains in this yearâ€™s worst-performing sector, analysts say – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 76 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 1.21% or 27,258 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has 796 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 3,485 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 26,450 shares. 12,246 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 38,224 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,618 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Eqis Capital holds 0.05% or 897 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited owns 19,430 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,510 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 10,282 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 98,044 shares.