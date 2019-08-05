As Brunswick (BC) Stock Price Declined, Shellback Capital LP Cut Its Position by $2.99 Million; Davis R M Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $748,713; Stock Price Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 59,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 465,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.44 million, down from 525,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 1.62 million shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 7,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 207,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 200,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54 million shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 82,338 shares. Telos holds 1.66% or 52,595 shares. National Pension Service has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Lp holds 0.35% or 187,332 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.03% or 61,460 shares. Caprock holds 0.53% or 26,772 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.3% stake. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability stated it has 7,017 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 29,940 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.00 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Ltd stated it has 783,454 shares. Cannell Peter B Company Inc has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,004 shares to 6,544 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Corp (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,971 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.09M for 11.37 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).