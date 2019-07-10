As Brunswick (BC) Share Value Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake by $388,950; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 109.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 7,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 515,681 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,501 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 26,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $182.08. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,866 shares to 216,128 shares, valued at $41.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.68 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 28,156 shares to 18,990 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 29,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,888 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.