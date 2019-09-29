As Brunswick (BC) Share Value Declined, Holder Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Swarthmore Group Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 918.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 31,020 shares as the company's stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 299,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75M, down from 330,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 347,196 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 59,316 shares to 169,198 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 95,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 16,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 187,274 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 16,057 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 427 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 750 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.1% or 8,521 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eaton Vance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 340,424 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 38,734 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 113,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2019 Earnings NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Brunswick Names Loube Vice President – Tax NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Brunswick Announces Sale of Fitness Business NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" on May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86M for 13.07 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.