As Brunswick (BC) Market Value Declined, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position; Mairs & Power Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Decreased by $5.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 53,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 264,208 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, down from 317,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 44,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 51,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $79,858 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.12% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). First Mercantile stated it has 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Principal Gru reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Essex Inv Lc holds 4,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,475 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.52 million shares. Proshare Ltd stated it has 7,439 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Somerset Tru Company has 0.23% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.76% or 1.95 million shares. Cannell Peter B Company has 703,970 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,910 shares to 53,849 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock.

