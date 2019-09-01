As Brunswick (BC) Market Value Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lifted Holding by $600,750; Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Value Declined

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 27,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 216,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, up from 189,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (BC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 12,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 703,970 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.43 million, up from 691,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 889,231 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Thoma Bravo, Quorum, Ogsys, GTCR, Safelite, CenterOak, BlackRock – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brunswick (BC) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins President and COO Rich Freeland Retiring – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

