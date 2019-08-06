As Bruker (BRKR) Valuation Rose, Palisade Capital Management Boosted Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Holder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 30,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The hedge fund held 638,731 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, up from 608,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 487,712 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 6.56M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 74,395 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.21% or 10,139 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 43,390 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma invested in 0.01% or 9,130 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 29,158 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,782 shares. Moreover, Carlson Management has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Linscomb Williams invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc has invested 1.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has 1.36 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD) by 33,413 shares to 267,282 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 128,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold BRKR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,677 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 40,659 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.02% or 8,372 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 10.71M shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 30,892 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 29,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De invested in 23,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Smithfield Communication has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 280 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 26,756 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.09% or 160,181 shares. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,288 shares stake.