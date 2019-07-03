As Bruker (BRKR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $319,466; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Strategy Asset Managers Lifted Position

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 8,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,080 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, down from 174,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 550,899 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 34.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,234 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $48.61 million for 41.04 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.