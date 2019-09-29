As Brt Apartments (BRT) Valuation Declined, Towerview Cut Its Stake by $682,052; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shares Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $837,200

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 18,107 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Maverick stated it has 138,920 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. U S Investors stated it has 0.6% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 139 are owned by Services. Shine Advisory holds 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 475 shares. Montecito Bancorp And Trust stated it has 0.15% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 696,421 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital Mgmt has invested 11.24% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Robecosam Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 93,654 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 44,372 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 117,903 shares. Dupont Management Corporation stated it has 6,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 113,380 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 46,145 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 58,759 shares. 35,275 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 10,122 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 109,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Plc holds 1,879 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 574,042 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). First Trust Lp holds 0% or 18,307 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) or 15,552 shares. 10,700 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co.