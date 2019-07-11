As Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Price Rose, Holder American Century Companies Lowered Position; Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 630,215 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 24,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.92 million, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 109,494 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares to 130,231 shares, valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $137.50M for 11.63 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Llc holds 6,417 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 61,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Marathon Trading Lc holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2,141 shares. 911 were accumulated by Cls Invs Ltd. Nomura owns 62,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 417,495 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,257 were reported by Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 7,475 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 46,219 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Co has 0.39% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 1.27M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 181,118 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.97 million for 30.96 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 6.80M shares to 8.88 million shares, valued at $284.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 115,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.