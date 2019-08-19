As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose While Stockbridge Partners Lowered by $61.76 Million Its Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256. About 143,081 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 1.08 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Data Platforms Join U.K.’s G-Cloud Marketplace for Government – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Pnc Fincl Service Inc holds 125,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,000 shares. 4,500 were reported by Garrison Bradford Associate Inc. Stifel invested in 0.01% or 18,124 shares. Citigroup reported 4,796 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 15,509 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 199,167 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Connors Investor Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,553 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 49,847 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tygh Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 29,646 shares. Comgest Investors Sas holds 28,100 shares.