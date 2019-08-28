As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Bartlett & Co Has Decreased by $529,828 Its Stake; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Opaleye Management Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 11,058 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 36,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 220,143 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,761 shares to 365,366 shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,862 shares, and has risen its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).