As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Market Value Were Volatile, Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $693,992; Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $998,928

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 13,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 402,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25 million, down from 416,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 887,628 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 194,210 shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,233 shares to 6,087 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 59,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 503,415 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Focused Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 1,225 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli & Invest Advisers stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Fifth Third National Bank owns 13,300 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 10,364 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 6,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.04% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 35,369 shares. Synovus accumulated 0% or 2,154 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 7,838 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 300 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.

