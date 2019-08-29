As Brown Forman (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $635,960; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Raised Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,230 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 248,422 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 102,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.00M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 757,418 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,532 shares to 10,283 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81,029 shares to 296,506 shares, valued at $32.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.