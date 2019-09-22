As Brown Forman (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Lifted Stake; Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279.12M, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 41,085 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.78M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.10 million shares traded or 191.48% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap invested in 166,835 shares. F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 3.36% stake. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Wealth reported 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 19,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 10,217 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.07 million shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 11,755 shares. Caledonia Invests Pcl invested 12.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blb&B Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Advisors Ok stated it has 8,694 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 785,213 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Co reported 6,143 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 18,278 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $80.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 121,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,029 shares to 3,197 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,020 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.