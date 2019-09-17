As Brown Forman (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $2.26 Million; Connable Office Has Cut Its Holding in Entegris (ENTG) by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 31,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 71,633 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 103,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 578,255 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 41,085 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.78M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 730,453 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,029 shares to 3,197 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,397 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris (ENTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 14,715 shares to 655,915 shares, valued at $43.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 49,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstream Nat Res Etf (GUNR).