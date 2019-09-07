As Brown Forman (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $405,107 as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 90,221 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 88,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 1.22 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares to 50,432 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc owns 1,298 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 12,702 were reported by Town And Country Comml Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 68,217 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 2,484 shares. City Fl holds 21,836 shares. Stanley invested in 8,234 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 8,990 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Horizon Inv Service Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,404 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il invested in 0.08% or 11,655 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life, Japan-based fund reported 74,600 shares. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36,068 shares to 228,990 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 31,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,362 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

