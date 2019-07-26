As Brown Forman (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $36.71 Million; Maltese Capital Management Cut Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stake by $7.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 138,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 844,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 916,750 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 81.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 520,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 561,681 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 49,600 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1,142 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 100,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 1,344 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 468,923 shares. Federated Pa reported 86,250 shares. State Street holds 3.04 million shares. James Investment holds 39,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 33,381 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 12,658 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 9,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Co New York holds 209,557 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 115,137 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 51,301 shares to 776,330 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 421,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

