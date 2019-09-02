As Brown Forman (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $20.98 Million; Reinhart Partners Trimmed Stake in Universal Health (UHS) as Stock Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 54,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.58. About 592,777 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

