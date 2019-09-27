As Brown Forman (BF.B) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 27,191 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 1.58M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 3.27 million shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $244.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 27,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

