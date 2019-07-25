As Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Value Were Volatile, Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted by $2.60 Million Its Stake; Cleararc Capital Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Has Increased by $407,037

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 5.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hereâ€™s a website that can show you alcohol laws in all 50 states – Louisville Business First” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Spirits Have Brown-Forman Investors Feeling Warm and Fuzzy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8.56M shares stake. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 35,677 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Republic has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 136,570 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability holds 1.3% or 23,055 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd reported 3.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius LP has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Llc holds 1.83% or 18,463 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,758 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 378,847 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,126 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.