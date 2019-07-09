As Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Value Were Volatile, Lindsell Train LTD Boosted Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Unisys (UIS) by $2.25 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 243,208 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 426.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 204,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,739 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 158,182 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 397,501 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:OXY) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,600 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).